TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

_____

670 FPUS54 KEPZ 010944

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

244 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

TXZ418-012330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

244 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ419-012330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

244 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ420-012330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

244 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-012330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

244 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ421-012330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

244 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-012330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

244 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ424-012330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

244 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather