TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020

_____

332 FPUS54 KEPZ 121142

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

542 AM MDT Mon Oct 12 2020

TXZ418-122215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

542 AM MDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-122215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

542 AM MDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ420-122215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

542 AM MDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ423-122215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

542 AM MDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ421-122215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

542 AM MDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ422-122215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

542 AM MDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ424-122215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

542 AM MDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather