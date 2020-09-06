TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020

_____

247 FPUS54 KEPZ 060952

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

352 AM MDT Sun Sep 6 2020

TXZ418-062345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

352 AM MDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-062345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

352 AM MDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-062345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

352 AM MDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-062345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

352 AM MDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-062345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

352 AM MDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ422-062345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

352 AM MDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-062345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

352 AM MDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

