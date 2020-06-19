TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
726 FPUS54 KEPZ 191024
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
424 AM MDT Fri Jun 19 2020
TXZ418-192215-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
424 AM MDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
$$
TXZ419-192215-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
424 AM MDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ420-192215-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
424 AM MDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
$$
TXZ423-192215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
424 AM MDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ421-192215-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
424 AM MDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ422-192215-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
424 AM MDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
$$
TXZ424-192215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
424 AM MDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
