TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

_____

144 FPUS54 KEPZ 030831

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

231 AM MDT Wed Jun 3 2020

TXZ418-032230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

231 AM MDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ419-032230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

231 AM MDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-032230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

231 AM MDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ423-032230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

231 AM MDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-032230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

231 AM MDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-032230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

231 AM MDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ424-032230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

231 AM MDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather