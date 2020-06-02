TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020

_____

404 FPUS54 KEPZ 020853

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

253 AM MDT Tue Jun 2 2020

TXZ418-022215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

253 AM MDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ419-022215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

253 AM MDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-022215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

253 AM MDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-022215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

253 AM MDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ421-022215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

253 AM MDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

$$

TXZ422-022215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

253 AM MDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-022215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

253 AM MDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather