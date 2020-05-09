TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

_____

569 FPUS54 KEPZ 090937

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

337 AM MDT Sat May 9 2020

TXZ418-092330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

337 AM MDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-092330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

337 AM MDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-092330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

337 AM MDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-092330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

337 AM MDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ421-092330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

337 AM MDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ422-092330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

337 AM MDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ424-092330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

337 AM MDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather