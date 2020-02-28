TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020
_____
491 FPUS54 KEPZ 281057
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
357 AM MST Fri Feb 28 2020
TXZ418-282315-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
357 AM MST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 65 to 70. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
TXZ419-282315-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
357 AM MST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ420-282315-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
357 AM MST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ423-282315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
357 AM MST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
TXZ421-282315-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
357 AM MST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 65 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
TXZ422-282315-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
357 AM MST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ424-282315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
357 AM MST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
ED
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather