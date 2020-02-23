TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

440 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

440 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

440 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

440 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

440 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

440 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

440 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

440 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

