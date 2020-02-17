TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

239 AM MST Mon Feb 17 2020

TXZ418-172315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

239 AM MST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ419-172315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

239 AM MST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ420-172315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

239 AM MST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60.

TXZ423-172315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

239 AM MST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

TXZ421-172315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

239 AM MST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ422-172315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

239 AM MST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60.

TXZ424-172315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

239 AM MST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

