TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
_____
575 FPUS54 KEPZ 111140
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
540 AM MDT Fri Oct 11 2019
TXZ418-419-112230-
Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss
540 AM MDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ422>424-112230-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock,
Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs
540 AM MDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ421-112230-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
540 AM MDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ420-112230-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
540 AM MDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs 55 to 60. East winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
Bird
_____
