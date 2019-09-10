TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

_____

486 FPUS54 KEPZ 102157

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

357 PM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

TXZ418-111330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

357 PM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-111330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

357 PM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ423-111330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

357 PM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ420-111330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

357 PM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-111330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

357 PM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ422-111330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

357 PM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ421-111330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

357 PM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

Bird

_____

