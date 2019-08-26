TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

_____

310 FPUS54 KEPZ 260845

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

245 AM MDT Mon Aug 26 2019

TXZ418-419-262215-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

245 AM MDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ423-424-262215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

245 AM MDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ420-422-262215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

245 AM MDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ421-262215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

245 AM MDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ410-411-262215-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

245 AM MDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

