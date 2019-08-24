TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

535 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

535 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

535 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

535 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

535 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

535 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

535 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

535 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

