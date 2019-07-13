TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
547 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
547 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
547 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
547 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
547 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
547 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. East winds up to 5 mph
increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
547 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
547 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101.
