TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2019
_____
937 FPUS54 KEPZ 051051
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
451 AM MDT Fri Jul 5 2019
TXZ418-052330-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
451 AM MDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ419-052330-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
451 AM MDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ423-052330-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
451 AM MDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ420-052330-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
451 AM MDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ424-052330-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
451 AM MDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ422-052330-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
451 AM MDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ421-052330-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
451 AM MDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
