Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

420 AM MDT Sun Jun 30 2019

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

420 AM MDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Sierra Blanca,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs

420 AM MDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

420 AM MDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

420 AM MDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

