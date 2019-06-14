TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019

366 FPUS54 KEPZ 140936

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

336 AM MDT Fri Jun 14 2019

TXZ418-419-142215-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

336 AM MDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ423-424-142215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

336 AM MDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ420-422-142215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

336 AM MDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-142215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

336 AM MDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

NMZ410-411-142215-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

336 AM MDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

