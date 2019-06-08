TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
452 AM MDT Sat Jun 8 2019
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
452 AM MDT Sat Jun 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s to around 100. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
65 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Not as warm. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
452 AM MDT Sat Jun 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to east
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm.
Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
452 AM MDT Sat Jun 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
east 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs around 70. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
452 AM MDT Sat Jun 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
452 AM MDT Sat Jun 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
452 AM MDT Sat Jun 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
452 AM MDT Sat Jun 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
55 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
