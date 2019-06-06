TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

433 AM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

TXZ418-419-062315-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

433 AM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ420-423-062315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

433 AM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ422-424-062315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Sierra Blanca and Indian Hot Springs

433 AM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ421-062315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

433 AM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

NMZ407-410-411-062315-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

433 AM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hefner

