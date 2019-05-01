TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

_____

813 FPUS54 KEPZ 011000

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

400 AM MDT Wed May 1 2019

TXZ419-012215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

400 AM MDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ418-012215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

400 AM MDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ420-012215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

400 AM MDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ423-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

400 AM MDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ424-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

400 AM MDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ422-012215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

400 AM MDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ421-012215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

400 AM MDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather