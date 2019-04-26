TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

418 AM MDT Fri Apr 26 2019

TXZ419-262330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

418 AM MDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ418-262330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

418 AM MDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ420-262330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

418 AM MDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ423-262330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

418 AM MDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-262330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

418 AM MDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ422-262330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

418 AM MDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ421-262330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

418 AM MDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

