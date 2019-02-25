TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

248 PM MST Mon Feb 25 2019

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

248 PM MST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

248 PM MST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

248 PM MST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

248 PM MST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

248 PM MST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

248 PM MST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

248 PM MST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

