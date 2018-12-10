TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

_____

455 FPUS54 KEPZ 102223

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

323 PM MST Mon Dec 10 2018

TXZ419-111115-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

323 PM MST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ418-111115-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

323 PM MST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ420-111115-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

323 PM MST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 30 to 35. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-111115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

323 PM MST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ424-111115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

323 PM MST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ422-111115-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

323 PM MST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ421-111115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

323 PM MST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 30 to 35. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather