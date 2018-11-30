TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
526 AM MST Fri Nov 30 2018
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
526 AM MST Fri Nov 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Patchy blowing
dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
526 AM MST Fri Nov 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Patchy blowing
dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
526 AM MST Fri Nov 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
526 AM MST Fri Nov 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated rain showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
526 AM MST Fri Nov 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
526 AM MST Fri Nov 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
526 AM MST Fri Nov 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Patchy blowing
dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds
20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
