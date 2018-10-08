TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

382 FPUS54 KEPZ 081158

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018

TXZ418-082215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Scattered rain showers through

the day. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ419-082215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Scattered rain showers through the day. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ420-082215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning, then scattered rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-082215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning, then scattered rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ424-082215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as warm. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning, then scattered rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ422-082215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Isolated rain showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-082215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as warm. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then scattered rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather