TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018
TXZ418-082215-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Scattered rain showers through
the day. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ419-082215-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Scattered rain showers through the day. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ420-082215-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then scattered rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ423-082215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then scattered rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ424-082215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as warm. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then scattered rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail in the evening. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ422-082215-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Isolated rain showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then
scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ421-082215-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
558 AM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as warm. Isolated rain showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then scattered rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated rain showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70.
