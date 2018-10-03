TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 2, 2018

417 FPUS54 KEPZ 031129

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

529 AM MDT Wed Oct 3 2018

TXZ418-419-040100-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

529 AM MDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ420-423-040100-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

529 AM MDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ422-424-040100-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Sierra Blanca and Indian Hot Springs

529 AM MDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ421-040100-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

529 AM MDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NMZ410-411-040100-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

529 AM MDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bird

