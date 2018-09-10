TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
148 FPUS54 KEPZ 102129
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
329 PM MDT Mon Sep 10 2018
TXZ418-111015-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
329 PM MDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ419-111015-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
329 PM MDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ420-111015-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
329 PM MDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
$$
TXZ423-111015-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
329 PM MDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ424-111015-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
329 PM MDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ422-111015-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
329 PM MDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
$$
TXZ421-111015-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
329 PM MDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
