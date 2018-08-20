TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018

_____

296 FPUS54 KEPZ 200946

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

346 AM MDT Mon Aug 20 2018

TXZ418-202215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

346 AM MDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ419-202215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

346 AM MDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ420-202215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

346 AM MDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

$$

TXZ423-202215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

346 AM MDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

$$

TXZ424-202215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

346 AM MDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ422-202215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

346 AM MDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ421-202215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

346 AM MDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to

95. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ410-411-202215-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

346 AM MDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather