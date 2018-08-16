TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

132 FPUS54 KEPZ 161215

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

615 AM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

TXZ418-419-170200-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

615 AM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ423-424-170200-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

615 AM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ420-422-170200-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

615 AM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-170200-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

615 AM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NMZ410-411-170200-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

615 AM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

Bird

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather