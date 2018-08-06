TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

500 AM MDT Mon Aug 6 2018

TXZ418-062315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

500 AM MDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ419-062315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

500 AM MDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ420-062315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

500 AM MDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ423-062315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

500 AM MDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ424-062315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

500 AM MDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ422-062315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

500 AM MDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ421-062315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

500 AM MDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

