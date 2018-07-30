TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
608 FPUS54 KEPZ 301059
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
459 AM MDT Mon Jul 30 2018
TXZ418-302215-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
459 AM MDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 100. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ419-302215-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
459 AM MDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ420-302215-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
459 AM MDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ423-302215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
459 AM MDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ424-302215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
459 AM MDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ422-302215-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
459 AM MDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm.
Highs 85 to 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ421-302215-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
459 AM MDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
