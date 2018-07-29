TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018
033 FPUS54 KEPZ 291115
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
515 AM MDT Sun Jul 29 2018
TXZ418-292215-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
515 AM MDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows 70 to 75. East winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ419-292215-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
515 AM MDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north with gusts to around 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ420-292215-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
515 AM MDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ423-292215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
515 AM MDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ424-292215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
515 AM MDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ422-292215-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
515 AM MDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ421-292215-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
515 AM MDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 70. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
