TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

804 FPUS54 KEPZ 051159

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

559 AM MDT Thu Jul 5 2018

TXZ418-419-052215-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

559 AM MDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows around 70. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ420-423-052215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

559 AM MDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ422-424-052215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Sierra Blanca and Indian Hot Springs

559 AM MDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ421-052215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

559 AM MDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ407-410-411-052215-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

559 AM MDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows around 70. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

