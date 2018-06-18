TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

345 PM MDT Mon Jun 18 2018

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

345 PM MDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

345 PM MDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

345 PM MDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

345 PM MDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

345 PM MDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

345 PM MDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

345 PM MDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

