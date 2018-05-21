TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
Updated 5:14 pm, Monday, May 21, 2018
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018
642 FPUS54 KEPZ 212105
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
305 PM MDT Mon May 21 2018
TXZ418-221015-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
305 PM MDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ419-221015-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
305 PM MDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
TXZ420-221015-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
305 PM MDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous thunderstorms and rain showers
in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,
large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ423-221015-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
305 PM MDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous thunderstorms and rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ424-221015-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
305 PM MDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous thunderstorms and showers in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,
large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ422-221015-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
305 PM MDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of thunderstorms and numerous
rain showers in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ421-221015-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
305 PM MDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of thunderstorms and numerous
rain showers in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
