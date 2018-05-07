TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

046 FPUS54 KEPZ 072051

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

251 PM MDT Mon May 7 2018

TXZ418-081100-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

251 PM MDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

TXZ419-081100-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

251 PM MDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ420-081100-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

251 PM MDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of dry thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ423-081100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

251 PM MDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ424-081100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

251 PM MDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of dry thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ422-081100-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

251 PM MDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of dry thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ421-081100-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

251 PM MDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of dry thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

