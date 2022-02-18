Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Friday, February 18, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;28;N;9;77%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;26;NW;6;78%

Alice;Clear;44;N;18;55%

Alpine;Clear;28;Calm;0;50%

Amarillo;Clear;22;SSW;6;66%

Angleton;Clear;42;NNW;22;64%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;31;N;12;70%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;8;59%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;37;N;19;62%

Bay;Clear;39;N;21;69%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;43;NNW;10;63%

Beeville;Clear;39;N;15;58%

Borger;Clear;28;S;9;52%

Bowie;Clear;25;N;7;81%

Breckenridge;Clear;28;N;3;85%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;37;N;16;69%

Bridgeport;Clear;28;N;7;70%

Brownsville;Clear;57;NNW;16;68%

Brownwood;Clear;28;N;6;80%

Burnet;Clear;32;N;8;69%

Canadian;Mostly clear;13;Calm;0;88%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;41;N;7;52%

Childress;Clear;26;SW;5;74%

Cleburne;Clear;27;NNW;8;86%

College Station;Cloudy;37;N;13;61%

Comanche;Clear;27;N;13;86%

Conroe;Mostly clear;36;NNW;9;72%

Corpus Christi;Clear;44;N;20;62%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;7;72%

Cotulla;Cloudy;46;N;12;43%

Dalhart;Clear;18;SSW;14;67%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;31;N;9;69%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;32;N;15;66%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;30;N;13;71%

Decatur;Clear;26;N;5;75%

Del Rio;Clear;46;N;8;43%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;41;N;13;49%

Denton;Clear;28;N;7;74%

Dryden;Mostly clear;33;NW;1;51%

Dumas;Clear;17;S;7;67%

Edinburg;Clear;49;NNE;10;57%

El Paso;Mostly clear;36;ENE;3;48%

Ellington;Clear;41;NW;28;80%

Falfurrias;Clear;46;N;14;51%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;31;N;16;73%

Fort Worth;Clear;28;NNW;8;77%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;28;NNW;12;74%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;28;NNW;4;78%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;27;N;6;80%

Fredericksburg;Clear;31;N;8;72%

Gainesville;Clear;26;N;9;64%

Galveston;Clear;48;NNW;28;67%

Gatesville;Clear;30;N;9;69%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;33;N;9;69%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;35;N;14;66%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;33;NNW;8;70%

Graham;Clear;24;Calm;0;91%

Granbury;Clear;28;NW;6;80%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;31;N;12;70%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;31;N;14;72%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;31;ENE;7;49%

Hamilton;Clear;29;N;15;84%

Harlingen;Clear;52;W;14;61%

Hearne;Mostly clear;33;NNW;10;67%

Hebbronville;Clear;45;NNE;17;54%

Henderson;Mostly clear;37;NNW;6;57%

Hereford;Mostly clear;22;SW;7;68%

Hillsboro;Clear;30;NNW;15;80%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;39;N;20;56%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;17;75%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;40;NNW;24;67%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;37;NNW;17;75%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;40;N;8;68%

Houston Clover;Clear;41;N;14;64%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;38;N;7;67%

Houston Hull;Clear;40;N;18;62%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;39;N;17;66%

Huntsville;Clear;38;N;8;62%

Ingleside;Clear;43;N;14;64%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;31;N;5;80%

Jasper;Cloudy;36;NNW;15;80%

Junction;Clear;32;NE;5;66%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;38;N;15;55%

Kerrville;Mostly clear;31;N;7;72%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;31;N;16;73%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;31;N;16;73%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;47;N;21;53%

La Grange;Mostly clear;36;NNW;9;63%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;31;N;9;73%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;9;72%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;13;40%

Llano;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;69%

Longview;Partly cloudy;33;N;7;78%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;28;S;2;62%

Lufkin;Cloudy;37;NNW;8;66%

Mcallen;Clear;52;N;15;54%

Mcgregor;Clear;31;N;12;78%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;32;N;13;69%

Mesquite;Cloudy;32;NNW;10;74%

Midland;Partly cloudy;30;E;3;63%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;30;E;3;63%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;31;NNW;13;80%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;33;N;7;75%

Mineral Wells;Clear;26;NW;8;77%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;31;N;10;72%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;35;NNW;13;69%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;35;N;8;67%

Odessa;Mostly clear;28;NE;4;62%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;45;NNW;7;72%

Palacios;Clear;41;N;30;67%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;32;N;9;86%

Pampa;Clear;18;SSW;6;82%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;16;NW;3;79%

Paris;Cloudy;30;NNW;10;81%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;29;W;3;44%

Perryton;Clear;14;SSW;7;79%

Plainview;Mostly clear;17;SW;5;67%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;41;N;12;53%

Port Aransas;Clear;48;N;17;60%

Port Isabel;Clear;57;N;17;67%

Port Lavaca;Clear;41;N;18;65%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;37;N;17;59%

Robstown;Clear;45;N;21;57%

Rockport;Clear;44;N;23;62%

Rocksprings;Clear;29;NNE;7;74%

San Angelo;Clear;31;NNE;9;69%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;38;N;7;58%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;42;N;14;50%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;36;N;18;64%

Seminole;Mostly clear;23;Calm;0;61%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;30;N;14;73%

Snyder;Clear;27;Calm;0;75%

Sonora;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;69%

Stephenville;Clear;27;NNW;9;86%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;33;NNW;17;77%

Sweetwater;Clear;28;NNE;2;77%

Temple;Clear;31;N;16;75%

Terrell;Cloudy;32;N;9;75%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;33;N;6;78%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;40;NNE;9;49%

Vernon;Clear;27;WNW;5;92%

Victoria;Mostly clear;38;N;12;70%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;32;N;16;69%

Weslaco;Clear;50;N;18;57%

Wharton;Clear;37;N;16;72%

Wichita Falls;Clear;26;Calm;0;84%

Wink;Mostly clear;28;N;6;44%

Zapata;Clear;51;N;9;46%

