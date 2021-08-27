Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, August 27, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly cloudy;77;SE;6;73%

Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;80;SE;6;58%

Alice;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;3;93%

Alpine;Clear;74;Calm;0;51%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;76;S;5;55%

Angleton;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;88%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;86;ESE;5;62%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;68%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;100%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;97%

Beaumont;Cloudy;80;ENE;5;84%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;78;E;3;98%

Borger;Partly cloudy;81;S;9;45%

Bowie;Clear;76;Calm;0;77%

Breckenridge;Mostly clear;80;E;3;71%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;79;E;7;89%

Bridgeport;Clear;74;Calm;0;82%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;3;80%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;5;73%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;77;ENE;1;76%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;7;63%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;81;E;2;69%

Childress;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;12;54%

Cleburne;Mostly clear;81;ESE;2;71%

College Station;Partly cloudy;81;E;8;76%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;82%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;3;93%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;84%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;82;SE;12;71%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;5;67%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;76;S;12;48%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;86;ESE;5;60%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;84;E;5;64%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;85;Calm;0;60%

Decatur;Clear;78;E;3;68%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;85;ENE;10;58%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;6;80%

Denton;Partly cloudy;82;E;2;74%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;54%

Dumas;Partly cloudy;73;S;8;53%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;82%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;83;E;3;41%

Ellington;Cloudy;81;NE;9;83%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;75;S;3;88%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;2;72%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;85;E;2;59%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;5;58%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;2;62%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;74%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%

Gainesville;Clear;77;Calm;0;72%

Galveston;Cloudy;82;NNW;6;78%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;2;71%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;80;SE;1;75%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;76;ENE;1;86%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;2;82%

Graham;Clear;82;SE;3;62%

Granbury;Mostly clear;81;ESE;2;72%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;3;66%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;78;E;2;84%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;72;NE;15;59%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;78;SE;2;70%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;80;E;3;80%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;5;80%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;2;85%

Hereford;Clear;72;S;4;66%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;79;E;4;81%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;82;E;7;66%

Houston;Cloudy;82;NE;3;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;84;NE;9;74%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;9;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;81;NNE;5;89%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;82;SE;8;83%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;1;86%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;8;79%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;79;NE;10;84%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;82;E;3;73%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;84%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;74;SE;2;89%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;73;ENE;5;100%

Junction;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;E;5;76%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;E;5;87%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;2;72%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;73%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;5;84%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;2;97%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;1;69%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;80;E;2;77%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;86;SE;10;60%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;2;75%

Longview;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;83%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;78;ENE;2;59%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;75;NNE;3;93%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;6;84%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;73%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;83;Calm;0;69%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;81;E;6;75%

Midland;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;61%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;61%

Midlothian;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;77%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;84%

Mineral Wells;Clear;76;ESE;3;76%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;77;SE;5;90%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;75;SE;5;90%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;80;SE;14;53%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;80;E;5;81%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;81%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;83%

Pampa;Partly cloudy;76;S;10;63%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;9;52%

Paris;Partly cloudy;79;E;7;76%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;53%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;76;S;10;54%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;72;SE;3;71%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;80;ENE;2;83%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;5;79%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;4;77%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;2;85%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;82%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;84%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;84;SE;8;76%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;73;E;3;87%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;71%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;80;ENE;1;76%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;84;ENE;6;74%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;75;SE;4;61%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;78;E;5;76%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;64%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;73;E;3;86%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;5;69%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;82%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;76;SE;5;63%

Temple;Partly cloudy;80;E;5;73%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;81;ENE;3;78%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;77;SE;3;84%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;77;ENE;3;79%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;8;60%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;76;SE;1;83%

Waco;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;69%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;77;S;6;87%

Wharton;Cloudy;75;ENE;1;97%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;7;73%

Wink;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;7;50%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;85;SE;6;62%

_____

