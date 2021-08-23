Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Monday, August 23, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;79;SSE;10;53%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;75;S;6;64%

Alice;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;87%

Alpine;Clear;74;SSE;5;40%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;59%

Angleton;Clear;74;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Showers;84;SSE;7;64%

Austin;Partly cloudy;83;N;6;67%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;79;S;8;78%

Bay;Clear;75;Calm;0;92%

Beaumont;Mostly clear;78;WSW;2;86%

Beeville;Mostly clear;74;SE;3;98%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;48%

Bowie;Clear;78;SSE;6;75%

Breckenridge;Clear;81;SSE;6;62%

Brenham;Clear;80;S;3;81%

Bridgeport;Clear;82;SSE;10;63%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;80%

Brownwood;Clear;79;SE;8;60%

Burnet;Mostly clear;80;SSE;3;74%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;4;52%

Castroville;Mostly clear;80;SSE;5;71%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;43%

Cleburne;Clear;80;SSE;4;71%

College Station;Mostly clear;81;S;5;77%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;8;72%

Conroe;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;86%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;80;SE;7;78%

Corsicana;Clear;79;SSE;5;81%

Cotulla;Clear;84;SSE;10;56%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;75;S;12;61%

Dallas Love;Showers;84;SSE;9;60%

Dallas Redbird;Showers;83;S;9;62%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;84;S;9;60%

Decatur;Cloudy;81;SSE;7;67%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;87;ESE;9;41%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;82;ESE;9;48%

Denton;Clear;82;SSE;3;72%

Dryden;Mostly clear;79;SSE;7;43%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;74;S;10;65%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;4;83%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;3;48%

Ellington;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;78%

Falfurrias;Clear;74;ESE;5;90%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;81;SSE;5;72%

Fort Worth;Showers;84;SSE;3;55%

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;83;S;14;62%

Fort Worth Nas;Showers;83;SSE;4;63%

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;80;Calm;0;69%

Fredericksburg;Clear;77;SSE;5;73%

Gainesville;Clear;76;S;5;85%

Galveston;Clear;84;S;8;69%

Gatesville;Clear;79;SSE;4;76%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;81;S;4;74%

Giddings;Clear;79;S;3;83%

Gilmer;Clear;74;S;1;92%

Graham;Clear;84;SSE;6;58%

Granbury;Showers;82;SSE;4;70%

Grand Prairie;Showers;83;SSE;3;61%

Greenville;Clear;76;S;2;85%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;72;NE;17;68%

Hamilton;Cloudy;78;S;4;71%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;7;87%

Hearne;Clear;77;SSE;4;75%

Hebbronville;Clear;75;ESE;5;89%

Henderson;Clear;74;SSE;2;90%

Hereford;Clear;74;SSW;4;67%

Hillsboro;Clear;77;SSE;4;80%

Hondo;Mostly clear;82;SSE;12;62%

Houston;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;1;74%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;82;S;5;69%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;82;N;6;69%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;94%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;84%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;82;E;1;76%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;84%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;83;S;3;69%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;84;S;6;69%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;81;SSE;7;82%

Jacksonville;Clear;74;SSW;1;91%

Jasper;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;94%

Junction;Clear;79;Calm;0;55%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;81;SE;8;73%

Kerrville;Clear;76;Calm;0;77%

Killeen;Mostly clear;81;SSE;5;72%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;82;SSE;8;66%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;79;SE;6;81%

La Grange;Clear;79;SE;2;81%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;78;S;3;77%

Lancaster;Showers;76;SSE;3;84%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;84;SE;13;62%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;3;74%

Longview;Mostly clear;77;SSW;2;89%

Lubbock;Clear;78;S;9;44%

Lufkin;Clear;81;SSW;6;73%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;8;76%

Mcgregor;Clear;79;S;5;76%

Mckinney;Clear;79;S;8;76%

Mesquite;Mostly clear;75;S;5;92%

Midland;Clear;78;SSE;12;43%

Midland Airpark;Clear;78;SSE;12;43%

Midlothian;Showers;77;SSE;3;81%

Mineola;Clear;76;ESE;2;88%

Mineral Wells;Clear;79;SE;9;73%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;76;Calm;0;85%

Nacogdoches;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;81;S;10;76%

Odessa;Clear;80;S;14;38%

Orange;Mostly clear;80;SSE;1;82%

Palacios;Clear;81;NW;3;84%

Palestine;Mostly clear;77;SSE;3;88%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;76;S;10;65%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;78;S;9;51%

Paris;Clear;79;S;5;73%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;80;SE;10;43%

Perryton;Cloudy;73;S;9;65%

Plainview;Clear;72;S;9;57%

Pleasanton;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;83%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;86;ESE;7;71%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;7;77%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;83;SE;4;72%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;80;S;9;75%

Robstown;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;81%

Rockport;Mostly clear;84;SE;10;71%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;73;SE;5;65%

San Angelo;Clear;73;NW;3;64%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;74%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;73%

San Marcos;Clear;80;S;7;87%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;5;53%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;79;S;9;70%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;72;S;7;60%

Sonora;Clear;77;SSE;7;52%

Stephenville;Clear;78;S;5;69%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;79;SSW;3;77%

Sweetwater;Clear;75;S;9;45%

Temple;Mostly clear;82;SSE;9;64%

Terrell;Clear;78;S;3;84%

Tyler;Clear;76;SW;1;87%

Uvalde;Clear;80;SE;9;59%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;82;S;9;59%

Victoria;Clear;75;SSE;3;88%

Waco;Mostly clear;82;SSE;8;66%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;82%

Wharton;Clear;77;SSE;2;88%

Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;78;SSE;7;77%

Wink;Partly cloudy;86;SE;16;30%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;8;66%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather