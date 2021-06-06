Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;81;S;13;66%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;82;S;14;57%

Alice;Sunny;88;SE;18;65%

Alpine;Sunny;91;WNW;13;12%

Amarillo;Sunny;84;S;8;52%

Angleton;Partly sunny;86;S;16;66%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;5;69%

Austin;Cloudy;80;SSW;3;73%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;79;S;7;81%

Bay;Sunny;86;S;7;71%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;5;68%

Beeville;Partly sunny;88;SSE;14;76%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;7;53%

Bowie;Cloudy;77;SE;8;76%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;64%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;9;71%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;75;S;8;76%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;91;S;20;59%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;75%

Burnet;Mostly sunny;80;S;10;71%

Canadian;Mostly sunny;77;S;13;65%

Castroville;Partly sunny;86;SE;7;59%

Childress;Partly sunny;81;S;9;57%

Cleburne;Cloudy;81;S;14;73%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;9;69%

Comanche;Cloudy;79;SSW;12;73%

Conroe;Partly sunny;85;SSE;8;67%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;14;67%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;81;SSE;8;68%

Cotulla;Sunny;88;S;12;60%

Dalhart;Sunny;75;N;5;59%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;82;S;12;66%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;13;62%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;66%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;9;70%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;13;58%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;82;SSE;9;70%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;9;66%

Dryden;Partly sunny;81;SSE;5;65%

Dumas;Sunny;79;S;7;54%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;90;SSE;8;64%

El Paso;Sunny;94;WNW;10;11%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;9;69%

Falfurrias;Sunny;86;SSE;15;70%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;12;77%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;13;76%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;10;68%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;10;71%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;12;69%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;14;60%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;10;70%

Galveston;Partly sunny;82;S;12;79%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;73%

Georgetown;Cloudy;80;SE;10;73%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;6;72%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;3;72%

Graham;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;9;60%

Granbury;Cloudy;78;SE;8;76%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;5;69%

Greenville;Sunny;82;SSE;8;65%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;86;WSW;23;14%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;71%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;14;72%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;70%

Hebbronville;Sunny;88;S;14;45%

Henderson;Sunny;78;SE;6;79%

Hereford;Sunny;84;SW;10;40%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;12;77%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;66%

Houston;Partly sunny;86;SSE;10;58%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;88;SSW;7;58%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;10;58%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;87;S;7;67%

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;86;S;13;66%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;84;SSW;6;69%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;89;N;7;58%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;86;N;7;64%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;84;N;6;76%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;87;S;16;73%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;83;SE;3;73%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;84;Calm;0;65%

Junction;Mostly sunny;82;S;13;64%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;82;S;7;54%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;77%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;12;77%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;79;SE;12;77%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;16;69%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;5;67%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;8;65%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;81;S;9;66%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;12;62%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;65%

Longview;Partly sunny;77;SSE;4;81%

Lubbock;Sunny;86;SSW;11;45%

Lufkin;Sunny;74;ESE;6;93%

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;14;65%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;79;S;6;78%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;80;SSE;10;71%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;73%

Midland;Sunny;83;SSE;13;55%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;83;SSE;13;55%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;9;68%

Mineola;Partly sunny;82;SSE;4;64%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;13;73%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;4;86%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;8;83%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;84;S;8;69%

Odessa;Sunny;82;S;10;52%

Orange;Sunny;85;SSW;6;62%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;84;S;15;74%

Palestine;Partly sunny;84;N;8;61%

Pampa;Sunny;80;S;12;60%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;79;S;10;53%

Paris;Sunny;69;S;5;92%

Pecos;Sunny;95;W;9;19%

Perryton;Partly sunny;78;S;9;61%

Plainview;Sunny;83;S;16;49%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;88;SSE;8;63%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;85;SSE;11;75%

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;88;S;13;64%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;88;SSE;13;63%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;65%

Robstown;Partly sunny;90;SSE;16;71%

Rockport;Mostly sunny;87;S;9;69%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;75;SSE;14;83%

San Angelo;Sunny;84;S;16;57%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;88;S;5;58%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;86;S;9;62%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;86;S;10;65%

Seminole;Sunny;86;S;12;43%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;10;69%

Snyder;Sunny;86;S;14;58%

Sonora;Mostly sunny;82;S;18;61%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;10;70%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;65%

Sweetwater;Sunny;84;S;13;58%

Temple;Cloudy;77;SSE;13;88%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;13;66%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;80;SSE;3;80%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;80%

Vernon;Mostly sunny;83;SE;10;59%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;88;S;7;70%

Waco;Cloudy;81;SSW;12;73%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;16;65%

Wharton;Mostly sunny;84;S;7;72%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;80;S;15;68%

Wink;Sunny;87;Calm;5;38%

Zapata;Partly sunny;91;SSE;13;56%

_____

