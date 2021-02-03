TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Wednesday, February 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Mostly clear;57;SSW;16;36% Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;55;S;12;34% Alice;Clear;47;ENE;3;86% Alpine;Clear;53;WSW;10;35% Amarillo;Mostly clear;44;SSW;4;57% Angleton;Clear;45;Calm;0;89% Arlington;Clear;47;ESE;5;53% Austin;Mostly clear;50;N;3;63% Austin Bergstrom;Clear;40;Calm;0;79% Bay;Clear;48;E;6;95% Beaumont;Clear;42;NNE;1;86% Beeville;Clear;47;ENE;6;100% Borger;Mostly clear;45;WNW;5;45% Bowie;Mostly clear;45;SE;8;54% Breckenridge;Mostly clear;51;SSE;8;48% Brenham;Clear;46;Calm;0;89% Bridgeport;Clear;45;SE;8;59% Brownsville;Cloudy;55;SSE;3;86% Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;5;61% Burnet;Mostly clear;47;S;6;60% Canadian;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;73% Castroville;Mostly cloudy;50;E;5;68% Childress;Mostly cloudy;42;E;5;62% Cleburne;Clear;46;SSE;8;53% College Station;Clear;47;SSE;7;80% Comanche;Mostly clear;44;SSE;8;64% Conroe;Clear;41;Calm;0;88% Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;52;ESE;7;89% Corsicana;Clear;49;SE;9;54% Cotulla;Clear;50;ESE;7;71% Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;5;47% Dallas Love;Mostly clear;50;ESE;10;49% Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;45;ESE;6;55% Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;45;SE;9;57% Decatur;Clear;45;ESE;8;55% Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;55;E;8;44% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;48;E;7;54% Denton;Mostly clear;47;SE;9;53% Dryden;Mostly clear;44;NNW;4;50% Dumas;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;5;57% Edinburg;Cloudy;62;SSE;3;85% El Paso;Cloudy;57;WNW;2;34% Ellington;Clear;46;E;5;87% Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;94% Fort Hood;Clear;47;SSE;6;54% Fort Worth;Clear;48;SE;9;49% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;47;SE;7;51% Fort Worth Nas;Clear;51;SE;7;42% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;45;Calm;0;56% Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;75% Gainesville;Partly cloudy;42;SE;8;66% Galveston;Clear;55;SE;8;74% Gatesville;Mostly clear;43;SE;5;60% Georgetown;Clear;49;SSE;6;60% Giddings;Clear;45;Calm;0;82% Gilmer;Clear;39;Calm;0;78% Graham;Clear;51;SE;8;45% Granbury;Clear;48;SE;8;53% Grand Prairie;Clear;47;ESE;5;53% Greenville;Clear;37;ESE;6;78% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;53;WSW;10;33% Hamilton;Mostly clear;43;S;6;64% Harlingen;Cloudy;51;SE;7;96% Hearne;Clear;48;SE;6;77% Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;72% Henderson;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;86% Hereford;Cloudy;34;WNW;5;68% Hillsboro;Clear;47;SE;8;57% Hondo;Clear;45;Calm;0;60% Houston;Partly cloudy;52;SSE;12;81% Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;49;Calm;0;79% Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;52;SSE;12;81% Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;45;Calm;0;94% Houston Clover;Clear;47;Calm;0;83% Houston Hooks;Clear;44;Calm;0;85% Houston Hull;Clear;51;Calm;0;79% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;45;ESE;3;89% Huntsville;Clear;50;S;6;74% Ingleside;Clear;54;E;5;92% Jacksonville;Clear;37;ESE;2;87% Jasper;Clear;38;Calm;0;96% Junction;Mostly cloudy;41;W;3;67% Kellyusa Airport;Clear;48;Calm;0;71% Kerrville;Partly cloudy;41;SE;6;77% Killeen;Clear;47;SSE;6;54% Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;47;SSE;6;54% Kingsville Nas;Clear;49;E;5;83% La Grange;Clear;44;Calm;0;92% Lago Vista;Mostly clear;45;S;3;72% Lancaster;Clear;40;Calm;0;71% Laredo;Mostly clear;58;NNE;7;63% Llano;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;7;60% Longview;Clear;39;SE;2;83% Lubbock;Partly cloudy;44;WNW;4;56% Lufkin;Clear;39;E;5;92% Mcallen;Cloudy;53;ESE;8;79% Mcgregor;Mostly clear;46;S;8;60% Mckinney;Mostly clear;44;ESE;3;65% Mesquite;Clear;44;SE;6;64% Midland;Mostly clear;53;S;7;40% Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;53;S;7;40% Midlothian;Clear;44;ESE;3;65% Mineola;Mostly clear;41;SE;3;80% Mineral Wells;Clear;47;SE;14;55% Mount Pleasant;Clear;38;Calm;0;79% Nacogdoches;Clear;37;Calm;0;88% New Braunfels;Clear;43;Calm;0;65% Odessa;Clear;53;SSW;6;37% Orange;Clear;40;Calm;0;93% Palacios;Clear;52;E;6;92% Palestine;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;6;70% Pampa;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;10;71% Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;34;W;3;74% Paris;Clear;38;ESE;9;72% Pecos;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;38% Perryton;Clear;32;S;7;75% Plainview;Mostly cloudy;39;WNW;3;68% Pleasanton;Clear;48;Calm;0;78% Port Aransas;Clear;54;ESE;2;96% Port Isabel;Mostly clear;57;SSE;3;90% Port Lavaca;Clear;55;E;5;87% Randolph AFB;Clear;46;ENE;3;76% Robstown;Clear;55;E;7;85% Rockport;Clear;53;E;3;92% Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;50;S;7;51% San Angelo;Clear;51;SSW;6;45% San Antonio;Clear;48;ESE;1;77% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;46;Calm;0;76% San Marcos;Clear;45;Calm;0;57% Seminole;Partly cloudy;50;WNW;8;54% Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;43;ESE;10;61% Snyder;Partly cloudy;46;SSW;8;53% Sonora;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;80% Stephenville;Clear;45;S;5;57% Sulphur Springs;Mostly clear;39;E;3;75% Sweetwater;Clear;51;SSW;13;46% Temple;Mostly clear;47;S;12;58% Terrell;Mostly clear;42;ESE;5;67% Tyler;Clear;44;ESE;3;74% Uvalde;Mostly clear;46;E;5;59% Vernon;Mostly cloudy;39;E;6;75% Victoria;Clear;48;E;3;92% Waco;Clear;49;SSE;9;58% Weslaco;Cloudy;56;SSE;6;79% Wharton;Clear;47;ESE;3;86% Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;9;60% Wink;Partly cloudy;51;ESE;6;44% Zapata;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;3;71% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather