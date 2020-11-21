TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Saturday, November 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;61;S;5;69%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;57;S;3;69%

Alice;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%

Alpine;Clear;49;WSW;5;63%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;46;N;4;71%

Angleton;Cloudy;65;NE;3;93%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;64;SE;3;86%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;77%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;90%

Bay;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;98%

Beaumont;Mostly clear;65;E;3;96%

Beeville;Clear;64;ENE;3;100%

Borger;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;56%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Breckenridge;Clear;60;Calm;0;78%

Brenham;Fog;66;Calm;0;98%

Bridgeport;Clear;55;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Clear;70;ENE;7;89%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;65;S;3;75%

Canadian;Cloudy;54;NNE;9;56%

Castroville;Clear;65;Calm;0;82%

Childress;Cloudy;55;NNE;6;74%

Cleburne;Mostly clear;63;SSE;8;100%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;6;89%

Comanche;Clear;57;S;6;90%

Conroe;Fog;59;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;67;SE;5;90%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;66;SE;7;86%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;6;78%

Dalhart;Cloudy;42;NE;9;67%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;8;81%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;6;86%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;8;86%

Decatur;Mostly clear;61;SE;6;86%

Del Rio;Clear;67;ESE;6;58%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;60;ESE;6;67%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;5;86%

Dryden;Clear;57;NE;4;71%

Dumas;Cloudy;38;N;4;78%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;70;ENE;1;92%

El Paso;Mostly clear;65;ENE;3;34%

Ellington;Cloudy;68;E;6;100%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;100%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;81%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;62;SE;10;89%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;65;SSE;8;80%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;65;ESE;5;80%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;63;SSE;3;89%

Fredericksburg;Clear;50;Calm;0;97%

Gainesville;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;86%

Galveston;Cloudy;70;E;7;87%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;63;SSE;5;82%

Georgetown;Clear;66;S;7;81%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;3;90%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;98%

Graham;Clear;59;Calm;0;89%

Granbury;Mostly clear;62;SE;3;82%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;3;86%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;92%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;58;NE;25;38%

Hamilton;Mostly clear;60;S;8;82%

Harlingen;Clear;64;E;6;100%

Hearne;Clear;68;SSE;6;89%

Hebbronville;Fog;64;Calm;0;95%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;98%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;7;72%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;65;SE;8;100%

Hondo;Clear;62;S;5;74%

Houston;Fog;66;SE;8;100%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;68;SE;6;93%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;66;SE;8;100%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;68;ENE;5;95%

Houston Clover;Showers;68;E;5;89%

Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;62;E;3;89%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;8;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Fog;62;Calm;6;96%

Huntsville;Clear;64;Calm;0;86%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;71;SE;6;85%

Jacksonville;Mostly clear;55;E;1;95%

Jasper;Showers;57;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Clear;53;Calm;0;76%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;64;SE;5;87%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;85%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;81%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;81%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;93%

La Grange;Fog;67;SE;5;100%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;6;84%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;94%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;69;E;4;73%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;76%

Longview;Partly cloudy;57;NNE;1;97%

Lubbock;Clear;52;ENE;4;66%

Lufkin;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%

Mcallen;Clear;69;ESE;5;83%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;64;S;6;86%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;61;SE;5;93%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;62;SE;3;96%

Midland;Clear;60;SSE;5;72%

Midland Airpark;Clear;60;SSE;5;72%

Midlothian;Mostly clear;62;ESE;3;99%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;60;E;2;97%

Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;59;SE;8;89%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;60;NE;3;96%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;100%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;86%

Odessa;Clear;61;S;9;66%

Orange;Mostly clear;67;ESE;3;88%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;69;E;7;100%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;65;SSE;3;92%

Pampa;Cloudy;49;NNW;5;73%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;50;NNE;3;57%

Paris;Showers;61;E;6;93%

Pecos;Clear;55;NE;9;72%

Perryton;Cloudy;50;NE;8;56%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;48;NE;9;72%

Pleasanton;Clear;63;Calm;0;94%

Port Aransas;Clear;71;E;4;91%

Port Isabel;Clear;69;E;5;85%

Port Lavaca;Clear;70;E;5;88%

Randolph AFB;Clear;62;SSE;3;93%

Robstown;Clear;68;E;5;90%

Rockport;Clear;72;E;8;90%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;57;SE;6;81%

San Angelo;Clear;55;SSW;7;79%

San Antonio;Clear;63;ESE;1;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;60;ESE;3;92%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;92%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;63%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;10;88%

Snyder;Clear;56;NE;6;64%

Sonora;Clear;50;Calm;0;87%

Stephenville;Mostly clear;57;S;3;85%

Sulphur Springs;Fog;59;E;3;100%

Sweetwater;Clear;58;Calm;0;84%

Temple;Clear;64;SSE;6;93%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;60;ENE;3;96%

Tyler;Clear;62;ESE;2;96%

Uvalde;Clear;66;SE;9;89%

Vernon;Mostly clear;56;N;7;88%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;64;E;2;95%

Waco;Partly cloudy;63;SSE;3;86%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Wharton;Clear;65;Calm;0;91%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;85%

Wink;Clear;61;ESE;8;69%

Zapata;Clear;68;ESE;4;90%

