TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Sunday, May 17, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;80;NNW;7;44%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;79;ENE;5;41%
Alice;Sunny;86;NNE;7;52%
Alpine;Sunny;84;ESE;8;27%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;77;SSE;3;46%
Angleton;Mostly sunny;77;NW;6;66%
Arlington;Mostly sunny;79;NNW;12;53%
Austin;Sunny;80;N;6;46%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;5;55%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;81;NW;3;66%
Beaumont;Cloudy;79;NW;6;73%
Beeville;Mostly sunny;86;Calm;0;58%
Borger;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;36%
Bowie;Partly sunny;82;NNW;14;51%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;46%
Brenham;Sunny;82;NW;14;56%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;79;NNW;12;53%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;90;ENE;13;55%
Brownwood;Sunny;81;Calm;0;41%
Burnet;Sunny;78;N;7;46%
Canadian;Sunny;75;Calm;0;36%
Castroville;Partly sunny;83;NNE;2;47%
Childress;Sunny;79;NNE;9;41%
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;81;NNW;14;53%
College Station;Sunny;79;NW;14;61%
Comanche;Sunny;82;N;6;41%
Conroe;Sunny;78;W;8;68%
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;85;ENE;10;56%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;77;NW;14;66%
Cotulla;Sunny;84;E;6;54%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;69;S;6;58%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;79;NNW;10;59%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;78;N;16;59%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;79;N;14;64%
Decatur;Partly sunny;78;NW;12;56%
Del Rio;Partly sunny;84;S;8;54%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;7;56%
Denton;Sunny;79;NNW;16;53%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;8;38%
Dumas;Sunny;73;SW;7;45%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;89;ENE;6;49%
El Paso;Sunny;90;SW;5;10%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;75;WNW;12;68%
Falfurrias;Sunny;83;NE;6;63%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;79;NNE;10;52%
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;77;N;15;63%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;16;57%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;82;NNW;16;53%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;79;NNW;14;60%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;80;N;6;41%
Gainesville;Sunny;78;N;12;49%
Galveston;Sunny;78;NNW;14;59%
Gatesville;Sunny;81;WNW;9;50%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;77;NW;13;55%
Giddings;Mostly sunny;82;NW;13;52%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;9;72%
Graham;Partly sunny;78;NNW;8;56%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;81;NNW;10;50%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;NNW;12;53%
Greenville;Partly sunny;77;NNW;14;64%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;72;ENE;13;42%
Hamilton;Sunny;81;NW;9;50%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;87;ENE;12;62%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;82;NW;13;57%
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;83;E;7;57%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;75;WNW;9;70%
Hereford;Partly sunny;78;S;8;38%
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;79;NW;10;65%
Hondo;Sunny;81;Calm;0;46%
Houston;Mostly sunny;79;NW;4;66%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;78;NNW;9;63%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;80;NW;4;68%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;78;NW;8;67%
Houston Clover;Sunny;78;NNW;6;57%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;77;NW;9;63%
Houston Hull;Sunny;79;NW;7;68%
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;79;WNW;8;61%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;80;WNW;9;57%
Ingleside;Sunny;85;NNE;8;55%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;73;NW;7;75%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;74;W;10;85%
Junction;Sunny;80;E;6;50%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;81;ENE;6;50%
Kerrville;Sunny;82;NNE;7;41%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;79;NNE;10;52%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;79;NNE;10;52%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;86;NE;9;54%
La Grange;Mostly sunny;83;NW;10;50%
Lago Vista;Sunny;77;NNW;6;52%
Lancaster;Sunny;78;NNW;10;65%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;84;ENE;10;61%
Llano;Sunny;81;N;6;47%
Longview;Partly sunny;78;WNW;7;72%
Lubbock;Sunny;80;SE;4;43%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;76;W;10;71%
Mcallen;Sunny;90;NE;14;51%
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;81;NW;12;57%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;78;N;12;61%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;75;NW;15;68%
Midland;Sunny;81;ESE;12;36%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;81;ESE;12;36%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;77;N;15;65%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;77;NW;8;61%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;80;NNW;13;53%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;79;WNW;15;64%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;9;84%
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;82;N;9;50%
Odessa;Sunny;79;SE;17;35%
Orange;Showers;78;WNW;6;72%
Palacios;Mostly sunny;83;W;5;56%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;76;W;12;72%
Pampa;Sunny;75;NNW;5;35%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;73;W;5;37%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;75;N;17;68%
Pecos;Sunny;87;E;17;33%
Perryton;Sunny;72;NNW;3;32%
Plainview;Sunny;75;S;6;40%
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;86;NNE;3;43%
Port Aransas;Sunny;78;NE;6;71%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;82;ENE;10;80%
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;84;W;5;62%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;79;N;6;53%
Robstown;Sunny;85;NNE;6;56%
Rockport;Sunny;88;NNE;8;42%
Rocksprings;Sunny;81;NNE;4;40%
San Angelo;Sunny;81;ENE;6;38%
San Antonio;Sunny;85;NNE;4;43%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;79;Calm;0;53%
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;79;NNE;12;61%
Seminole;Sunny;80;SE;15;38%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;77;NNW;15;64%
Snyder;Sunny;77;N;3;48%
Sonora;Sunny;82;Calm;0;32%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;80;NNW;14;47%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;77;N;15;67%
Sweetwater;Sunny;79;Calm;0;43%
Temple;Sunny;76;NNW;10;63%
Terrell;Partly sunny;76;WNW;13;68%
Tyler;Partly sunny;76;NW;7;74%
Uvalde;Sunny;81;Calm;0;52%
Vernon;Mostly sunny;80;ENE;6;49%
Victoria;Partly sunny;85;NNW;3;51%
Waco;Sunny;80;NNW;14;55%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;89;E;10;52%
Wharton;Mostly sunny;78;NNW;10;65%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;79;N;10;48%
Wink;Sunny;82;ESE;14;39%
Zapata;Sunny;92;E;6;47%
