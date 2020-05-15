TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Friday, May 15, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;87;SSW;18;49%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;87;S;20;46%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;15;62%

Alpine;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;13%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;73;N;9;66%

Angleton;Partly sunny;87;S;15;67%

Arlington;Cloudy;79;S;12;64%

Austin;Cloudy;81;N;3;71%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;82;S;8;71%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;89;S;14;68%

Beaumont;Cloudy;72;ESE;6;94%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;10;72%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;9;68%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;85;S;13;68%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;85;S;7;60%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;3;62%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;81;SSW;10;65%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;23;55%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;84;SSW;13;54%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;66%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;13;71%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;10;62%

Childress;Sunny;84;N;3;32%

Cleburne;Cloudy;79;S;15;78%

College Station;Mostly sunny;83;S;7;71%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;12;54%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;86;N;3;66%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;17;83%

Corsicana;Cloudy;81;SSW;6;69%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;15;65%

Dalhart;Cloudy;70;NE;15;54%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;79;S;10;68%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;78;S;14;70%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;78;S;17;75%

Decatur;Cloudy;80;S;9;69%

Del Rio;Cloudy;80;SE;12;73%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;81;E;14;73%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;79;S;15;68%

Dryden;Cloudy;83;SE;9;46%

Dumas;Cloudy;66;NE;14;72%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;9;53%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;83;WNW;6;9%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;84;S;12;74%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;10;62%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;10;73%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;78;S;18;73%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;80;S;15;66%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;83;S;17;59%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;79;S;13;73%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;6;69%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;77;S;12;78%

Galveston;Partly sunny;85;SE;14;76%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;79;SSE;9;69%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;73%

Giddings;Partly sunny;82;SW;8;63%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;6;69%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;68%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;82;S;13;61%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;79;S;12;64%

Greenville;Cloudy;81;SSW;13;69%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;71;WSW;18;17%

Hamilton;Cloudy;79;S;12;71%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;94;SSE;21;53%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;84;S;7;70%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;84;SSE;10;68%

Henderson;Cloudy;80;S;6;67%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;73;NNE;14;59%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;80;S;14;78%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;9;69%

Houston;Thunderstorms;86;S;4;67%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;85;S;12;74%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thunderstorms;86;S;4;70%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Thunderstorms;82;ESE;9;81%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;84;S;8;76%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;87;Calm;2;58%

Houston Hull;Sunny;86;SW;5;69%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;87;SSE;6;58%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;86;S;7;62%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;16;82%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;84;S;4;68%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;7;77%

Junction;Partly sunny;82;S;8;64%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;82;SE;8;72%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;7;73%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;10;73%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;79;SSE;10;73%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;16;65%

La Grange;Partly sunny;88;S;7;65%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;5;73%

Lancaster;Cloudy;79;SSW;10;73%

Laredo;Cloudy;82;SE;9;78%

Llano;Partly sunny;86;S;10;54%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;68%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;86;WSW;6;39%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;64%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;15;56%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;81;S;13;69%

Mckinney;Cloudy;78;S;10;73%

Mesquite;Cloudy;77;SSE;14;78%

Midland;Sunny;87;SE;5;46%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;87;SE;5;46%

Midlothian;Cloudy;79;S;15;72%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;81;S;5;66%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;60%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;8;63%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;81;S;6;73%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;64%

Odessa;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;8;48%

Orange;Cloudy;75;ESE;7;87%

Palacios;Partly sunny;85;SSE;15;76%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;73%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;13;62%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;70;WSW;13;72%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;77;S;13;76%

Pecos;Partly sunny;87;Calm;0;22%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;74;E;15;58%

Plainview;Sunny;82;W;8;15%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;88;SE;8;62%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;81;SE;9;96%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;14;77%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;15;73%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;86;SE;7;61%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;15;69%

Rockport;Cloudy;86;SE;14;74%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;8;68%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;85;S;15;56%

San Antonio;Cloudy;86;SE;4;64%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;82;SE;9;73%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;86;S;8;69%

Seminole;Sunny;86;WNW;6;28%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;79;S;15;69%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;84;S;14;53%

Sonora;Partly sunny;81;S;12;65%

Stephenville;Cloudy;81;SSW;9;61%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;17;66%

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;87;S;12;45%

Temple;Cloudy;80;S;8;76%

Terrell;Cloudy;77;S;13;76%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;80;S;4;72%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;9;62%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;88;SW;12;53%

Victoria;Partly sunny;87;SSE;9;65%

Waco;Cloudy;81;S;15;66%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;15;51%

Wharton;Partly sunny;87;S;9;60%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;87;SSW;14;57%

Wink;Mostly sunny;85;E;5;41%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;8;61%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather