TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM CDT Thursday, May 14, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;82;S;16;45%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;82;S;16;41%

Alice;Sunny;83;W;10;62%

Alpine;Sunny;82;Calm;0;14%

Amarillo;Sunny;83;NNW;5;26%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;15;78%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;12;64%

Austin;Mostly sunny;80;N;6;66%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;80;SSE;7;73%

Bay;Mostly sunny;80;SSE;13;78%

Beaumont;Cloudy;82;SSE;6;77%

Beeville;Sunny;83;SSW;10;65%

Borger;Sunny;76;NW;7;41%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;14;78%

Breckenridge;Sunny;83;S;8;51%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;15;71%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;78;S;14;66%

Brownsville;Cloudy;86;SE;14;66%

Brownwood;Sunny;84;S;12;42%

Burnet;Sunny;79;S;8;61%

Canadian;Sunny;80;WSW;10;48%

Castroville;Sunny;85;SSW;13;50%

Childress;Sunny;79;Calm;0;57%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;82;S;13;65%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;14;73%

Comanche;Sunny;84;S;8;47%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;12;69%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;76;SW;5;81%

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;80;SSE;12;71%

Cotulla;Sunny;85;N;3;50%

Dalhart;Sunny;72;N;17;47%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;17;63%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;61%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;S;18;65%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;14;72%

Del Rio;Sunny;84;SE;14;58%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;83;SSE;16;57%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;79;S;18;66%

Dryden;Sunny;79;ESE;6;58%

Dumas;Sunny;70;N;15;54%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;58%

El Paso;Partly sunny;78;WNW;6;13%

Ellington;Cloudy;81;SE;12;78%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;81;SSE;10;83%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;12;65%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;80;S;15;66%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;78;S;20;68%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;86;S;18;52%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;15;65%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;80;S;13;51%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;77;S;18;73%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;17;81%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;81;SSE;12;65%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;79;S;14;71%

Giddings;Partly sunny;78;SSE;9;67%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;7;66%

Graham;Sunny;80;SE;10;67%

Granbury;Partly sunny;82;SSE;13;55%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;12;64%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;69%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;SW;10;19%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;83;S;12;58%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;80;E;14;81%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;9;72%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;78%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;12;71%

Hereford;Sunny;83;NW;8;19%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;18;65%

Hondo;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;12;61%

Houston;Cloudy;82;SSE;5;73%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;13;71%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;5;71%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;8;80%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;83;S;9;71%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;6;69%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;12;69%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;12;73%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;83;N;5;64%

Ingleside;Sunny;80;SSW;6;70%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;82;SSE;5;71%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;80;E;6;84%

Junction;Sunny;81;S;9;52%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;80;S;8;66%

Kerrville;Sunny;79;SSW;14;62%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;12;65%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;81;SSE;12;65%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;6;68%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;9;71%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;80;SSE;6;62%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;13;69%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;6;69%

Llano;Sunny;86;S;7;39%

Longview;Partly sunny;79;SSE;6;75%

Lubbock;Sunny;82;WSW;9;38%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;81;SE;9;71%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;16;66%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;82;SSE;13;66%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;80;S;21;66%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;18;73%

Midland;Sunny;85;SW;13;37%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;85;SW;13;37%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;82;S;13;65%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;7;66%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;79;SE;16;66%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;83;SSE;14;66%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;6;84%

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;83;S;12;56%

Odessa;Sunny;79;SW;14;53%

Orange;Thunderstorms;75;SSE;5;82%

Palacios;Sunny;76;SSE;14;76%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;10;70%

Pampa;Sunny;79;WNW;12;35%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;75;SSW;13;38%

Paris;Partly sunny;76;S;12;79%

Pecos;Sunny;90;W;10;10%

Perryton;Sunny;73;WNW;13;48%

Plainview;Sunny;79;WSW;10;22%

Pleasanton;Sunny;86;SSW;9;49%

Port Aransas;Sunny;75;SE;6;77%

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;85;ESE;12;78%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;8;68%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;81;SSW;10;65%

Robstown;Sunny;77;WSW;5;79%

Rockport;Sunny;79;Calm;0;66%

Rocksprings;Sunny;78;SSE;10;65%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;84;S;15;52%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;84;SSW;4;58%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;80;S;7;68%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;69%

Seminole;Sunny;85;WSW;5;22%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;75;SSE;21;78%

Snyder;Sunny;79;SSW;17;59%

Sonora;Sunny;81;SSW;15;57%

Stephenville;Sunny;81;S;12;57%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;66%

Sweetwater;Sunny;82;S;18;50%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;18;76%

Terrell;Partly sunny;82;S;20;64%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;6;75%

Uvalde;Sunny;80;SSW;5;63%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;21;64%

Victoria;Mostly sunny;80;S;7;69%

Waco;Cloudy;82;SSE;17;62%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;84;ESE;10;68%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;20;70%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;79;S;16;64%

Wink;Sunny;81;Calm;0;35%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;8;61%

