TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM CDT Thursday, May 14, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;82;S;16;45%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;82;S;16;41%
Alice;Sunny;83;W;10;62%
Alpine;Sunny;82;Calm;0;14%
Amarillo;Sunny;83;NNW;5;26%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;15;78%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;12;64%
Austin;Mostly sunny;80;N;6;66%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;80;SSE;7;73%
Bay;Mostly sunny;80;SSE;13;78%
Beaumont;Cloudy;82;SSE;6;77%
Beeville;Sunny;83;SSW;10;65%
Borger;Sunny;76;NW;7;41%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;14;78%
Breckenridge;Sunny;83;S;8;51%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;15;71%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;78;S;14;66%
Brownsville;Cloudy;86;SE;14;66%
Brownwood;Sunny;84;S;12;42%
Burnet;Sunny;79;S;8;61%
Canadian;Sunny;80;WSW;10;48%
Castroville;Sunny;85;SSW;13;50%
Childress;Sunny;79;Calm;0;57%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;82;S;13;65%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;14;73%
Comanche;Sunny;84;S;8;47%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;12;69%
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;76;SW;5;81%
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;80;SSE;12;71%
Cotulla;Sunny;85;N;3;50%
Dalhart;Sunny;72;N;17;47%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;17;63%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;61%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;S;18;65%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;14;72%
Del Rio;Sunny;84;SE;14;58%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;83;SSE;16;57%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;79;S;18;66%
Dryden;Sunny;79;ESE;6;58%
Dumas;Sunny;70;N;15;54%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;58%
El Paso;Partly sunny;78;WNW;6;13%
Ellington;Cloudy;81;SE;12;78%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;81;SSE;10;83%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;12;65%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;80;S;15;66%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;78;S;20;68%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;86;S;18;52%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;15;65%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;80;S;13;51%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;77;S;18;73%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;17;81%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;81;SSE;12;65%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;79;S;14;71%
Giddings;Partly sunny;78;SSE;9;67%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;7;66%
Graham;Sunny;80;SE;10;67%
Granbury;Partly sunny;82;SSE;13;55%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;12;64%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;69%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;SW;10;19%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;83;S;12;58%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;80;E;14;81%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;9;72%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;78%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;12;71%
Hereford;Sunny;83;NW;8;19%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;18;65%
Hondo;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;12;61%
Houston;Cloudy;82;SSE;5;73%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;13;71%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;5;71%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;8;80%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;83;S;9;71%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;6;69%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;12;69%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;12;73%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;83;N;5;64%
Ingleside;Sunny;80;SSW;6;70%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;82;SSE;5;71%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;80;E;6;84%
Junction;Sunny;81;S;9;52%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;80;S;8;66%
Kerrville;Sunny;79;SSW;14;62%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;12;65%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;81;SSE;12;65%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;6;68%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;9;71%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;80;SSE;6;62%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;13;69%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;6;69%
Llano;Sunny;86;S;7;39%
Longview;Partly sunny;79;SSE;6;75%
Lubbock;Sunny;82;WSW;9;38%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;81;SE;9;71%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;16;66%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;82;SSE;13;66%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;80;S;21;66%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;18;73%
Midland;Sunny;85;SW;13;37%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;85;SW;13;37%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;82;S;13;65%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;7;66%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;79;SE;16;66%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;83;SSE;14;66%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;6;84%
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;83;S;12;56%
Odessa;Sunny;79;SW;14;53%
Orange;Thunderstorms;75;SSE;5;82%
Palacios;Sunny;76;SSE;14;76%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;10;70%
Pampa;Sunny;79;WNW;12;35%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;75;SSW;13;38%
Paris;Partly sunny;76;S;12;79%
Pecos;Sunny;90;W;10;10%
Perryton;Sunny;73;WNW;13;48%
Plainview;Sunny;79;WSW;10;22%
Pleasanton;Sunny;86;SSW;9;49%
Port Aransas;Sunny;75;SE;6;77%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;85;ESE;12;78%
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;8;68%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;81;SSW;10;65%
Robstown;Sunny;77;WSW;5;79%
Rockport;Sunny;79;Calm;0;66%
Rocksprings;Sunny;78;SSE;10;65%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;84;S;15;52%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;84;SSW;4;58%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;80;S;7;68%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;69%
Seminole;Sunny;85;WSW;5;22%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;75;SSE;21;78%
Snyder;Sunny;79;SSW;17;59%
Sonora;Sunny;81;SSW;15;57%
Stephenville;Sunny;81;S;12;57%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;66%
Sweetwater;Sunny;82;S;18;50%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;18;76%
Terrell;Partly sunny;82;S;20;64%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;6;75%
Uvalde;Sunny;80;SSW;5;63%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;21;64%
Victoria;Mostly sunny;80;S;7;69%
Waco;Cloudy;82;SSE;17;62%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;84;ESE;10;68%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;20;70%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;79;S;16;64%
Wink;Sunny;81;Calm;0;35%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;8;61%
