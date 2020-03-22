TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, March 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;46;NW;5;87%
Alice;Showers;57;N;7;96%
Alpine;Clear;39;WNW;3;94%
Amarillo;Partly cloudy;39;S;14;99%
Angleton;Cloudy;67;NE;6;93%
Arlington;Cloudy;53;SSE;3;100%
Austin;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;54;N;6;96%
Bay;Showers;68;NE;3;100%
Beaumont;Cloudy;61;ESE;7;85%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;8;100%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;43;S;14;79%
Bowie;Showers;52;E;3;96%
Breckenridge;Showers;53;Calm;0;100%
Brenham;Cloudy;58;ENE;5;98%
Bridgeport;Showers;52;SSE;5;100%
Brownsville;Cloudy;64;NNW;6;87%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;3;100%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;50;ESE;5;92%
Canadian;Cloudy;40;S;7;93%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;42;WNW;6;95%
Cleburne;Showers;52;SSE;8;100%
College Station;Cloudy;56;E;8;96%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;6;100%
Conroe;Cloudy;57;N;3;96%
Corpus Christi;Fog;63;NNW;10;96%
Corsicana;Thunderstorms;54;WSW;5;100%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;5;96%
Dalhart;Partly cloudy;43;SSW;18;82%
Dallas Love;Showers;53;SE;7;85%
Dallas Redbird;Showers;53;SE;7;89%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;52;SSE;7;96%
Decatur;Showers;51;SE;3;94%
Del Rio;Cloudy;56;SE;9;86%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;54;SSE;9;93%
Denton;Cloudy;53;S;3;89%
Dryden;Clear;49;E;8;100%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;40;S;15;93%
Edinburg;Cloudy;66;N;7;86%
El Paso;Clear;63;W;6;28%
Ellington;Showers;61;NE;9;100%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;60;N;7;92%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;52;ESE;9;100%
Fort Worth;Showers;52;SE;9;100%
Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;53;S;6;92%
Fort Worth Nas;Showers;54;SE;8;90%
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;53;SE;8;95%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;97%
Gainesville;Cloudy;49;SE;15;97%
Galveston;Cloudy;70;ENE;10;88%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%
Georgetown;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%
Giddings;Showers;53;ENE;5;99%
Gilmer;Cloudy;49;E;15;93%
Graham;Rain;50;S;5;100%
Granbury;Showers;54;SSE;6;92%
Grand Prairie;Showers;53;SSE;3;100%
Greenville;Showers;54;Calm;0;93%
Guadalupe Pass;Fog;35;ENE;10;100%
Hamilton;Cloudy;52;SE;13;100%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%
Hearne;Cloudy;56;ESE;5;94%
Hebbronville;Showers;54;NNE;6;98%
Henderson;Rain;51;ESE;15;95%
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;42;S;14;98%
Hillsboro;Rain;53;SE;5;100%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;7;92%
Houston;Cloudy;61;NE;7;93%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;62;NE;9;93%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;62;NE;7;87%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;61;NE;6;100%
Houston Clover;Showers;64;Calm;6;89%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;58;ENE;7;90%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;62;ENE;6;96%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;59;NNE;8;93%
Huntsville;Cloudy;55;ENE;7;92%
Ingleside;Showers;70;E;7;98%
Jacksonville;Rain;52;E;7;93%
Jasper;Cloudy;56;ENE;6;96%
Junction;Mostly cloudy;49;E;7;96%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;54;NE;6;100%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%
Killeen;Cloudy;52;ESE;9;100%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;52;ESE;9;100%
Kingsville Nas;Showers;60;N;12;96%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;94%
Lago Vista;Fog;51;E;5;100%
Lancaster;Rain;52;SSE;3;94%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;57;NNE;1;97%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%
Longview;Showers;53;ESE;5;88%
Lubbock;Showers;41;N;6;89%
Lufkin;Thunderstorms;54;NE;9;93%
Mcallen;Cloudy;62;NNE;8;86%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%
Mckinney;Cloudy;52;SSE;8;89%
Mesquite;Showers;52;Calm;0;96%
Midland;Cloudy;45;SE;7;97%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;45;SE;7;97%
Midlothian;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%
Mineola;Showers;52;ESE;6;87%
Mineral Wells;Showers;52;SSE;7;92%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;52;E;8;87%
Nacogdoches;Rain;52;N;5;96%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;55;NE;9;92%
Odessa;Showers;45;ESE;6;93%
Orange;Cloudy;60;NNE;6;91%
Palacios;Showers;66;ENE;9;96%
Palestine;Thunderstorms;52;E;14;100%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;20;93%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;9;93%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;50;ENE;10;87%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;46;NNE;5;96%
Perryton;Cloudy;38;S;14;91%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;5;97%
Pleasanton;Showers;52;N;5;96%
Port Aransas;Showers;69;ENE;10;97%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;69;NNW;9;86%
Port Lavaca;Showers;67;NE;8;97%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;7;69%
Robstown;Showers;59;N;10;96%
Rockport;Showers;71;ENE;9;86%
Rocksprings;Showers;48;ESE;8;100%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;3;93%
San Antonio;Cloudy;54;NNE;6;94%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;53;NNE;7;100%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;7;100%
Seminole;Showers;41;SSE;3;100%
Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;51;Calm;0;88%
Snyder;Showers;42;ESE;3;100%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%
Stephenville;Cloudy;51;S;5;93%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;51;ESE;7;92%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;100%
Temple;Cloudy;54;E;7;100%
Terrell;Showers;54;WSW;9;90%
Tyler;Rain;52;ESE;8;90%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;52;ENE;10;100%
Vernon;Cloudy;45;N;8;97%
Victoria;Fog;64;N;8;90%
Waco;Cloudy;54;SE;5;92%
Weslaco;Cloudy;60;NE;5;92%
Wharton;Cloudy;61;NE;6;100%
Wichita Falls;Rain;50;W;7;94%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;46;ENE;7;93%
Zapata;Cloudy;60;N;6;92%
_____
