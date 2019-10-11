TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Friday, October 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;53;N;22;48%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;52;N;25;41%
Alice;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;10;84%
Alpine;Clear;57;WNW;3;53%
Amarillo;Clear;34;N;25;67%
Angleton;Mostly clear;81;SSE;12;81%
Arlington;Cloudy;57;NNW;17;69%
Austin;Cloudy;81;S;8;73%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;12;81%
Bay;Clear;80;SSE;5;90%
Beaumont;Clear;77;ESE;4;82%
Beeville;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;7;88%
Borger;Clear;37;N;17;54%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;49;NNW;18;63%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;54;N;19;47%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;6;100%
Bridgeport;Cloudy;52;N;18;59%
Brownsville;Mostly clear;79;SSE;12;87%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;57;N;23;54%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;78;S;13;75%
Canadian;Clear;37;N;16;66%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;10;73%
Childress;Clear;43;N;21;47%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;57;N;25;76%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;15;84%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;55;N;13;72%
Conroe;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;80;SSE;10;84%
Corsicana;Thunderstorms;61;NNW;15;100%
Cotulla;Clear;82;SSE;12;76%
Dalhart;Clear;33;N;26;45%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;58;N;16;77%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;56;N;22;83%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;57;N;21;74%
Decatur;Cloudy;52;NNW;13;62%
Del Rio;Clear;85;ESE;9;49%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;82;SE;10;54%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;55;N;17;66%
Dryden;Clear;74;NNE;7;58%
Dumas;Clear;32;NNW;30;55%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;80;SSE;9;87%
El Paso;Clear;67;NNW;7;27%
Ellington;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;73%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;85%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;61;N;23;87%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;56;NNW;16;69%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;57;N;22;63%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;59;N;22;61%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;58;N;18;66%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;77;S;8;74%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;48;N;18;82%
Galveston;Mostly clear;83;SSE;17;82%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;16;87%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;80;S;15;76%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;80;S;3;88%
Gilmer;Thunderstorms;73;WNW;8;86%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;22;57%
Granbury;Cloudy;58;NNW;15;63%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;57;NNW;17;69%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;14;93%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;69;Calm;0;20%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;59;N;20;66%
Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;8;90%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;12;82%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;3;85%
Henderson;Showers;74;SSE;7;83%
Hereford;Clear;34;N;20;67%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;59;NNW;24;100%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;12;76%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;79;SE;6;81%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Clear;79;SE;5;84%
Houston Hooks;Clear;78;SSE;3;81%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;79;SE;8;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;6;81%
Huntsville;Clear;75;N;5;90%
Ingleside;Clear;83;S;15;80%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;73;S;8;92%
Jasper;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%
Junction;Mostly cloudy;76;N;21;53%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;12;83%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;14;81%
Killeen;Cloudy;61;N;23;87%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;61;N;23;87%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;80;SSE;8;84%
La Grange;Clear;79;SSE;7;98%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;77;S;8;82%
Lancaster;Cloudy;57;N;18;94%
Laredo;Clear;83;S;7;72%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;70;N;18;64%
Longview;Thunderstorms;76;SW;9;78%
Lubbock;Clear;39;NNE;24;54%
Lufkin;Mostly clear;71;SE;7;89%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;13;79%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;70;N;22;97%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;56;N;20;74%
Mesquite;Cloudy;57;NNW;17;86%
Midland;Clear;50;NE;25;48%
Midland Airpark;Clear;50;NE;25;48%
Midlothian;Cloudy;57;N;20;90%
Mineola;Rain;71;WNW;11;85%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;54;N;18;58%
Mount Pleasant;Showers;74;NW;16;80%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;3;96%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;80;S;15;78%
Odessa;Clear;53;NE;25;48%
Orange;Clear;77;Calm;0;98%
Palacios;Mostly clear;83;SSE;14;76%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;6;84%
Pampa;Mostly clear;36;N;25;61%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;36;N;21;60%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;54;NNW;20;93%
Pecos;Clear;61;NE;25;44%
Perryton;Flurries;34;N;18;62%
Plainview;Clear;34;NNE;20;60%
Pleasanton;Clear;78;SSE;10;83%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;16;80%
Port Isabel;Clear;83;SSE;12;84%
Port Lavaca;Clear;81;SSE;8;86%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;S;15;84%
Robstown;Clear;80;SSE;8;84%
Rockport;Mostly clear;85;SSE;13;71%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;74;SE;10;87%
San Angelo;Mostly clear;63;NNE;17;44%
San Antonio;Cloudy;77;SSE;12;93%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;SSE;10;78%
San Marcos;Cloudy;79;S;14;84%
Seminole;Clear;42;NNE;23;51%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;53;NNW;17;75%
Snyder;Clear;46;N;24;46%
Sonora;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;21;48%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;54;N;20;65%
Sulphur Springs;Thunderstorms;58;N;17;93%
Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;48;N;18;48%
Temple;Rain;66;NNW;20;93%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;15;74%
Tyler;Thunderstorms;77;W;10;74%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;10;81%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;48;N;24;44%
Victoria;Clear;79;SSE;9;90%
Waco;Cloudy;61;N;23;89%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;78;S;7;88%
Wharton;Clear;75;ESE;3;90%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;49;N;21;48%
Wink;Clear;59;NNE;22;45%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;81;E;11;76%
_____
