TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Friday, October 11, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;53;N;22;48%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;52;N;25;41%

Alice;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;10;84%

Alpine;Clear;57;WNW;3;53%

Amarillo;Clear;34;N;25;67%

Angleton;Mostly clear;81;SSE;12;81%

Arlington;Cloudy;57;NNW;17;69%

Austin;Cloudy;81;S;8;73%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;12;81%

Bay;Clear;80;SSE;5;90%

Beaumont;Clear;77;ESE;4;82%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;7;88%

Borger;Clear;37;N;17;54%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;49;NNW;18;63%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;54;N;19;47%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;6;100%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;52;N;18;59%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;79;SSE;12;87%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;57;N;23;54%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;78;S;13;75%

Canadian;Clear;37;N;16;66%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;10;73%

Childress;Clear;43;N;21;47%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;57;N;25;76%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;15;84%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;55;N;13;72%

Conroe;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;80;SSE;10;84%

Corsicana;Thunderstorms;61;NNW;15;100%

Cotulla;Clear;82;SSE;12;76%

Dalhart;Clear;33;N;26;45%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;58;N;16;77%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;56;N;22;83%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;57;N;21;74%

Decatur;Cloudy;52;NNW;13;62%

Del Rio;Clear;85;ESE;9;49%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;82;SE;10;54%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;55;N;17;66%

Dryden;Clear;74;NNE;7;58%

Dumas;Clear;32;NNW;30;55%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;80;SSE;9;87%

El Paso;Clear;67;NNW;7;27%

Ellington;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;73%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;85%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;61;N;23;87%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;56;NNW;16;69%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;57;N;22;63%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;59;N;22;61%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;58;N;18;66%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;77;S;8;74%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;48;N;18;82%

Galveston;Mostly clear;83;SSE;17;82%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;16;87%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;80;S;15;76%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;80;S;3;88%

Gilmer;Thunderstorms;73;WNW;8;86%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;22;57%

Granbury;Cloudy;58;NNW;15;63%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;57;NNW;17;69%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;14;93%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;69;Calm;0;20%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;59;N;20;66%

Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;8;90%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;12;82%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;3;85%

Henderson;Showers;74;SSE;7;83%

Hereford;Clear;34;N;20;67%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;59;NNW;24;100%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;12;76%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;79;SE;6;81%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Clear;79;SE;5;84%

Houston Hooks;Clear;78;SSE;3;81%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;79;SE;8;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;6;81%

Huntsville;Clear;75;N;5;90%

Ingleside;Clear;83;S;15;80%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;73;S;8;92%

Jasper;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%

Junction;Mostly cloudy;76;N;21;53%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;12;83%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;14;81%

Killeen;Cloudy;61;N;23;87%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;61;N;23;87%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;80;SSE;8;84%

La Grange;Clear;79;SSE;7;98%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;77;S;8;82%

Lancaster;Cloudy;57;N;18;94%

Laredo;Clear;83;S;7;72%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;70;N;18;64%

Longview;Thunderstorms;76;SW;9;78%

Lubbock;Clear;39;NNE;24;54%

Lufkin;Mostly clear;71;SE;7;89%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;13;79%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;70;N;22;97%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;56;N;20;74%

Mesquite;Cloudy;57;NNW;17;86%

Midland;Clear;50;NE;25;48%

Midland Airpark;Clear;50;NE;25;48%

Midlothian;Cloudy;57;N;20;90%

Mineola;Rain;71;WNW;11;85%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;54;N;18;58%

Mount Pleasant;Showers;74;NW;16;80%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;3;96%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;80;S;15;78%

Odessa;Clear;53;NE;25;48%

Orange;Clear;77;Calm;0;98%

Palacios;Mostly clear;83;SSE;14;76%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;6;84%

Pampa;Mostly clear;36;N;25;61%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;36;N;21;60%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;54;NNW;20;93%

Pecos;Clear;61;NE;25;44%

Perryton;Flurries;34;N;18;62%

Plainview;Clear;34;NNE;20;60%

Pleasanton;Clear;78;SSE;10;83%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;16;80%

Port Isabel;Clear;83;SSE;12;84%

Port Lavaca;Clear;81;SSE;8;86%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;S;15;84%

Robstown;Clear;80;SSE;8;84%

Rockport;Mostly clear;85;SSE;13;71%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;74;SE;10;87%

San Angelo;Mostly clear;63;NNE;17;44%

San Antonio;Cloudy;77;SSE;12;93%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;SSE;10;78%

San Marcos;Cloudy;79;S;14;84%

Seminole;Clear;42;NNE;23;51%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;53;NNW;17;75%

Snyder;Clear;46;N;24;46%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;21;48%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;54;N;20;65%

Sulphur Springs;Thunderstorms;58;N;17;93%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;48;N;18;48%

Temple;Rain;66;NNW;20;93%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;15;74%

Tyler;Thunderstorms;77;W;10;74%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;10;81%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;48;N;24;44%

Victoria;Clear;79;SSE;9;90%

Waco;Cloudy;61;N;23;89%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;78;S;7;88%

Wharton;Clear;75;ESE;3;90%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;49;N;21;48%

Wink;Clear;59;NNE;22;45%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;81;E;11;76%

