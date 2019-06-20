TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Thursday, June 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;71;SSE;8;75%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;68;SSE;5;73%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;81;S;9;87%
Alpine;Clear;65;SW;9;47%
Amarillo;Clear;68;SSE;10;80%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;82;S;9;84%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;84;NE;3;64%
Austin;Cloudy;82;ESE;6;59%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;83;SSE;10;82%
Bay;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;90%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;80;SW;8;87%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;83;S;13;81%
Borger;Clear;74;SSE;13;59%
Bowie;Clear;70;Calm;0;93%
Breckenridge;Clear;74;SSW;5;64%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;7;85%
Bridgeport;Fog;75;S;5;85%
Brownsville;Clear;83;S;14;90%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;59%
Canadian;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Castroville;Cloudy;81;ESE;3;85%
Childress;Clear;73;SE;9;70%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;77%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;71;S;12;96%
Comanche;Partly cloudy;69;WNW;3;89%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;7;84%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;83;S;13;85%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;82;N;6;43%
Cotulla;Mostly clear;90;S;9;53%
Dalhart;Clear;62;S;8;74%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;84;Calm;0;74%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;83;NE;6;76%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;81;NE;3;73%
Decatur;Fog;76;ENE;6;80%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;85;S;8;50%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;5;55%
Denton;Clear;76;Calm;0;81%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;3;78%
Dumas;Clear;62;SSE;8;74%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;83;SSE;13;78%
El Paso;Clear;77;WSW;5;17%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;S;7;83%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;81%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;12;82%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;83;N;3;69%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;83;E;6;69%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;85;NNW;5;64%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;50%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;3;82%
Gainesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;90%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;85;SSW;14;79%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;88%
Georgetown;Cloudy;76;SE;6;66%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;75%
Gilmer;Showers;69;SE;5;96%
Graham;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%
Granbury;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;64%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;84;NE;3;64%
Greenville;Clear;70;Calm;0;100%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;79;W;16;11%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Harlingen;Clear;82;S;15;87%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;11;93%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;81;S;5;78%
Henderson;Thunderstorms;69;SE;13;96%
Hereford;Clear;68;S;7;79%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;83%
Hondo;Cloudy;83;E;7;79%
Houston;Partly cloudy;81;NW;12;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;81;SSW;6;87%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;NW;12;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;78;Calm;0;98%
Houston Clover;Mostly clear;81;N;3;87%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;8;73%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;80;N;12;93%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;83;NW;14;87%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;83%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;18;83%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;76;E;10;80%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;79;W;8;93%
Junction;Clear;83;E;12;69%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;6;82%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;5;86%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;12;82%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;72;S;15;83%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;13;84%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;71%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;77;SSE;7;72%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;77%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;89;S;6;56%
Llano;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;73%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;10;87%
Lubbock;Clear;71;ESE;12;85%
Lufkin;Showers;78;SW;9;90%
Mcallen;Mostly clear;83;SSE;15;79%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;14;83%
Mckinney;Clear;73;N;3;96%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;76;S;6;82%
Midland;Clear;74;S;3;40%
Midland Airpark;Clear;74;S;3;40%
Midlothian;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;54%
Mineola;Cloudy;74;NE;9;86%
Mineral Wells;Clear;77;S;6;61%
Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;69;S;6;91%
Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;81;SSW;5;88%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;3;87%
Odessa;Clear;76;WSW;5;24%
Orange;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;9;90%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;86;S;13;71%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;6;65%
Pampa;Clear;69;S;10;79%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;66;Calm;0;77%
Paris;Clear;69;S;9;92%
Pecos;Clear;74;SW;9;16%
Perryton;Clear;67;S;7;83%
Plainview;Clear;69;SSE;8;83%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;6;84%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;83;S;16;88%
Port Isabel;Clear;83;S;13;87%
Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;83;S;8;88%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;92%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;80;S;10;91%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;82%
Rocksprings;Clear;77;SSE;7;80%
San Angelo;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;73%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;81;E;8;85%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;6;79%
San Marcos;Cloudy;79;E;6;94%
Seminole;Clear;73;W;10;20%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;72;E;5;90%
Snyder;Clear;73;E;6;79%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;5;65%
Stephenville;Clear;69;S;3;82%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;68;Calm;0;100%
Sweetwater;Clear;71;SSE;8;72%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;69;S;14;89%
Terrell;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;76%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;72;ENE;11;88%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;82;NE;6;87%
Vernon;Clear;73;Calm;0;82%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;11;87%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;12;82%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;84%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;91%
Wichita Falls;Clear;75;SSW;13;80%
Wink;Clear;81;W;10;11%
Zapata;Mostly clear;84;S;9;71%
