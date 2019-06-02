TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;69;E;21;92%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;71;E;18;75%
Alice;Clear;77;SE;5;90%
Alpine;Clear;73;SSW;9;58%
Amarillo;Mostly clear;61;E;14;90%
Angleton;Clear;76;Calm;0;90%
Arlington;Cloudy;69;S;9;85%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;5;69%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;73%
Bay;Clear;77;Calm;0;94%
Beaumont;Clear;77;N;2;88%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;5;85%
Borger;Showers;63;SSE;21;80%
Bowie;Clear;68;SSE;7;90%
Breckenridge;Cloudy;68;SE;16;93%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;82%
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;67;SE;5;90%
Brownsville;Clear;82;SE;7;87%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;72;E;15;86%
Burnet;Clear;79;Calm;0;68%
Canadian;Mostly clear;67;SW;6;78%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;9;76%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;67;NNE;13;93%
Cleburne;Showers;68;S;7;100%
College Station;Partly cloudy;82;SE;6;79%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;71;E;13;84%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;81%
Corsicana;Thunderstorms;72;NW;6;93%
Cotulla;Clear;81;SE;13;76%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;59;ESE;9;83%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;72;W;8;78%
Dallas Redbird;Rain;71;S;15;75%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;72;WSW;9;78%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;17;87%
Del Rio;Clear;83;E;8;60%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;80;ESE;7;68%
Denton;Showers;68;NW;8;89%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;79;SE;15;63%
Dumas;Cloudy;58;SE;10;91%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;81;SE;8;90%
El Paso;Clear;81;NE;4;21%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;81;S;3;78%
Falfurrias;Clear;77;Calm;0;88%
Fort Hood;Clear;78;NE;6;76%
Fort Worth;Showers;69;SSW;6;89%
Fort Worth Alliance;Rain;72;S;7;78%
Fort Worth Nas;Showers;72;S;13;81%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;68;SSE;10;89%
Fredericksburg;Clear;75;ESE;3;79%
Gainesville;Clear;69;Calm;0;84%
Galveston;Clear;82;S;9;76%
Gatesville;Clear;72;NNE;6;82%
Georgetown;Mostly clear;80;SE;3;73%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;84%
Gilmer;Clear;75;Calm;0;86%
Graham;Partly cloudy;66;SE;7;98%
Granbury;Showers;69;SE;15;88%
Grand Prairie;Showers;69;S;9;85%
Greenville;Partly cloudy;77;WNW;6;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;67;NE;33;75%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;71;ENE;8;77%
Harlingen;Mostly clear;78;SE;6;90%
Hearne;Clear;78;Calm;0;90%
Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;85%
Henderson;Clear;75;Calm;0;88%
Hereford;Clear;59;ESE;12;100%
Hillsboro;Thunderstorms;73;SSE;9;85%
Hondo;Clear;80;SE;13;73%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;78%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;80;S;5;78%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;78%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;98%
Houston Clover;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;87%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;87%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;78;S;3;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;81;S;5;78%
Huntsville;Clear;81;Calm;0;78%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;10;82%
Jacksonville;Clear;76;ENE;2;89%
Jasper;Clear;72;Calm;0;96%
Junction;Clear;79;Calm;0;68%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;13;76%
Kerrville;Clear;74;Calm;0;84%
Killeen;Clear;78;NE;6;76%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;75;NE;6;88%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;77;ESE;3;90%
La Grange;Clear;79;S;3;98%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;78%
Lancaster;Rain;69;W;10;83%
Laredo;Clear;85;SE;9;71%
Llano;Clear;77;Calm;0;78%
Longview;Clear;73;Calm;1;94%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;18;79%
Lufkin;Clear;74;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Mostly clear;81;SE;8;81%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;73;N;7;87%
Mckinney;Showers;73;NW;7;90%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;71;NNW;12;83%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;17;63%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;17;63%
Midlothian;Rain;69;SW;8;97%
Mineola;Clear;74;ENE;2;98%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;67;S;12;90%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;74;Calm;0;91%
Nacogdoches;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;8;84%
Odessa;Cloudy;78;S;22;61%
Orange;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Mostly clear;82;SE;10;76%
Palestine;Clear;74;Calm;0;90%
Pampa;Showers;63;S;25;84%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;64;S;16;72%
Paris;Clear;76;SSE;5;84%
Pecos;Partly cloudy;77;E;16;65%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;5;72%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;60;NE;21;86%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;87%
Port Aransas;Clear;82;SE;12;81%
Port Isabel;Clear;82;SE;9;87%
Port Lavaca;Clear;81;SSE;3;88%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;7;88%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;91%
Rockport;Mostly clear;81;SE;13;81%
Rocksprings;Clear;74;SE;7;81%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;8;68%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;8;87%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;9;73%
San Marcos;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;8;90%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;60%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;6;79%
Snyder;Cloudy;70;E;18;95%
Sonora;Clear;77;SE;5;73%
Stephenville;Showers;66;ENE;16;89%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;77;S;5;81%
Sweetwater;Cloudy;70;ENE;21;96%
Temple;Clear;77;NNE;6;84%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;5;68%
Tyler;Clear;76;ENE;3;87%
Uvalde;Clear;77;ESE;8;83%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;6;92%
Victoria;Clear;78;SE;8;88%
Waco;Mostly clear;73;NNW;17;75%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;5;88%
Wharton;Clear;75;Calm;0;92%
Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;69;S;10;91%
Wink;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;16;76%
Zapata;Clear;81;SE;13;73%
